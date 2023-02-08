Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to reunite on-screen during the Super Bowl The Grammys was really just the teaser for the Hollywood couple

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship has been the stuff of Hollywood legend, at this point, having gone through several ups and downs before finally ending up together.

While a major stumbling point in their relationship was their appearance in the critically panned 2003 film Gigli, it seems like they're getting a full-circle moment.

VIDEO: JLo and Ben Affleck argue at the Grammy's: but what did they say?

Loading the player...

Almost half a year since their marriage in 2022, Jennifer and Ben will be on-screen together – and it's for a Dunkin' commercial during the Super Bowl.

The chain teased the Argo star's potential role in an Instagram post that read: "Something's Ben Brewing," capitalizing on several viral photographs of his spotted with a multitude of Dunkin' coffees.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez steals the show in revealing gown for Grammys debut with Ben Affleck

TRENDING NOW: Kelly Ripa reacts to Live! co-star's long-awaited baby news

However, People reported that the commercial will also feature an appearance from his wife and is due to air during the main game.

The commercial was shot in Boston in January and will see the light of day on Super Bowl Sunday, February 12 according to Dunkin'.

Dunkin' teased Ben's involvement in their first Super Bowl commercial

Speculation first began when earlier in the year, the actor was spotted working out of a Dunkin' drive-thru, filming the commercial while pretending to be an employee.

In fact, Jennifer was also seen pulling into the drive-thru and being assisted by her husband as part of the spot, which was filmed in Massachusetts.

MORE: Jennifer Garner joins J-Lo and Ben Affleck for daughter Seraphina's musical event

ALSO POPULAR: Carrie Underwood displays slender physique in bikini selfie from day off tour

While it was reported at the time that it could be for a potential Super Bowl spot, no confirmation was made, although the franchise's new post definitely makes it clearer.

In an interview with Access Hollywood on the red carpet for her film Shotgun Wedding, she even confessed that the love was definitely real and her husband was the reason.

The actor has been spotted several times with a cup of Dunkin' coffee

She proclaimed: "We love Dunkin' Donuts! It's amazing. He's got me to be a lover of Dunkin' Donuts," in reference to paparazzi shots of the two sporting matching coffee cups of their own.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.