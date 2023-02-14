Giovanni Pernice reveals Valentine – but it's not what you think! Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice is known for his love life

Valentine's Day is upon with dozens of couples taking to social media with their beaus, but when Giovanni Pernice posted, it was with an unexpected person.

The Strictly Come Dancing star is known for his varied love life, but this year his post didn't shed light on a romantic relationship, but one of an entirely different nature. Click the video below to see Giovanni's sweet message with his 'Valentine'.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice shares message with unexpected 'Valentine'

In his caption, the Italian dancer shared: "Buon San Valentino 'Anton & Giovanni's Adventures in Sicily' will be available on @bbcone and @bbciplayer next month! Can't wait."

And his followers were equally as excited as one posted: "Love you two, can't wait! ... I think I need more than 3 episodes though."

A second added: "What a perfect pair - can't wait to see this masterpiece!" while a third commented: "Can't wait to watch this. Happy Valentine's Day Gio, have a wonderful day."

The pair have such a strong friendship

Anton and Giovanni already have a strong friendship with another, which formed during their time as co-stars on Strictly Come Dancing. Anton has been a part of the show since it began, with Giovanni joining in the 13th series back in 2015.

The duo's strong bond even saw them head out on their own tour together, titled Him and Me, which combined ballroom and with Giovanni's Italian flair.

The pair will be likely spending Valentine's Day with their respective partners, with Giovanni and fellow pro dancer Jowita Przystal confirming reports of their rumoured relationship last month when they were spotted holding hands.

Giovanni and Jowita confirmed their relationship last month

Meanwhile, Anton will be spending time with his wife Hannah, but they will have to wait until the evening for a more private moment as they will no doubt be looking after their young children during the half-term break.

Hannah and Anton reportedly met at a golf club in 2011 and dated for six years before they wed. In November 2016, Anton posted an adorable picture announcing that they were expecting twins on Instagram.

The picture, which included a top hat and tiny dancing shoes, wrote: "We hear the 'tippety-tap' of tiny feet!" with Anton captioning the post: "Hannah and I are delighted to announce that we are expecting twins in the spring. We are over the moon!"

