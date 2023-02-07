Giovanni Pernice reveals special new role away from Strictly Come Dancing The professional dancer lifted the glitterball trophy in 2021

Giovanni Pernice has landed an exciting new role away from the BBC's hit show, Strictly Come Dancing.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Sicilian-born dancer, 32, announced his brand new position as an ambassador for DanceSyndrome UK.

The multi-award-winning inclusive dance charity is based in Lancashire and aims to make dance accessible for everyone, regardless of ability.

In his role, Strictly champ Giovanni will be promoting the work of DanceSyndrome via his social media as well as attending events, providing exclusive gifts for fundraising prizes and generating funds for the charity through appearances on charitable TV shows.

The star shared some exciting news

The cause is particularly close to the TV star's heart in light of his partnership with Rose Ayling-Ellis back in 2021. Appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, Rose made history as the show's first deaf contestant and the duo eventually went on to lift the coveted glitterball trophy.

Following their triumphant win, Giovanni paid the sweetest tribute to Rose by opting to use a British Sign Language interpreter on his tour. And in a recent interview with HELLO!, Giovanni heaped praise on Rose's performance in As You Like It – an inclusive West End production incorporating BSL.

Giovanni joined Strictly in 2015

He said: "Sign language which is like learning a new completely different language, you slowly learn and there's so much that people don't really understand.

"When I started I was like 'Oh gosh, this is a full on language'. Slowly we are getting there definitely improving and something that I want to keep doing and I think we all should do it." And on her starring role, he gushed: "I definitely want to see her and the reviews and absolutely fantastic. I mean, Rose is just brilliant."

The duo share a special bond

Giovanni's incredibly exciting personal milestone comes after the professional dancer confirmed his blossoming romance with fellow Strictly co-star, Jowita Przystal. The duo – who found love on Strictly in 2022 – were recently photographed holding hands as they enjoyed a date night in London.

Jowita recently split from her long-term boyfriend, fellow dancer Michael Danilczuk, while Giovanni's last high-profile relationship was with Love Island star Maura Higgins whom he split from in October 2021.

