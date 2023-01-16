Strictly's Jowita Przystal and Giovanni Pernice forced to spend time apart after confirming romance The Strictly Come Dancing champion has embarked on the nationwide live tour

Jowita Przystal may be on cloud nine, having just won Strictly Come Dancing in her debut series. However, the professional dancer might be feeling slightly miffed as she prepares to spend time apart from her new boyfriend Giovanni Pernice.

The reigning champion, who lifted the glitterball trophy with Hamza Yassin in December, took to Instagram Stories to reveal she has embarked on the nationwide tour with some of the Strictly cast and crew.

"Guys, we are on the road," she said in the video, filmed inside the tour bus. "We're going on tour."

Although the live tour will end in Glasgow on 12 February, fellow professional Giovanni will be spending more than three months on the road for his own Made In Italy dance show.

It comes just as the pair, who worked together on the show for the first time last year, confirmed their romance. On Friday night, the two were photographed holding hands as they enjoyed a date at a restaurant in London.

The Italian hunk was pictured waiting for Jowita to join him at the restaurant before enjoying their meal. The new couple then left together, holding hands.

Giovanni and Jowita dancing together on Strictly last year

Whilst rumours have been rife for many weeks, Jowita reappeared on television last week alongside her Strictly partner Hamza and made no mention of Giovanni, who Hamza recently unfollowed on Instagram.

Jowita recently split from her long-term boyfriend, fellow dancer Michael Danilczuk, while Giovanni's last high-profile relationship was with Love Island star Maura Higgins whom he split from in October 2021.

He has previously been in relationships with Ashley Roberts, Jessica Wright, fellow Strictly professional Luba Mushtuk and former celebrity dance partner Georgia May Foote.

