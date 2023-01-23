Giovanni Pernice celebrates incredible personal milestone after confirming new romance The professional dancer lifted the glitterball trophy in 2021

Congratulations are in order for Strictly's Giovanni Pernice who reached a new personal milestone on Monday!

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Sicilian-born dancer celebrated a breakthrough achievement: amassing a staggering 1 million followers on Instagram.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice reacts to Jowita Przystal's Strictly win

Alongside a snapshot of his social media profile, Giovanni, 32, penned: "Thank you, Grazie, Obrigado," with each phrase accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Giovanni's good news comes after the former Strictly champion confirmed his blossoming romance with fellow co-star, Jowita Przystal. Earlier this month, the lovebirds were spotted holding hands as they enjoyed a date night in London.

Giovanni thanked his followers

The Italian hunk was pictured waiting for Jowita, 28, to join him at the restaurant before enjoying their meal. The new couple were spotted leaving the restaurant together, holding hands in a sweet display of affection.

Jowita recently split from her long-term boyfriend, fellow dancer Michael Danilczuk, while Giovanni's last high-profile relationship was with Love Island beauty, Maura Higgins.

The dancer has previously dated the likes of Ashely Roberts, Jessica Wright and former Strictly partner, Georgia May Foote.

Jowita lifted the trophy alongside Hamza Yassin

Whilst Giovanni and Jowita are no doubt on cloud nine, the loved-up couple are currently spending time apart as a result of the Strictly Live Tour.

The nationwide tour kicked off in Birmingham on Saturday, with a star-studded line-up featuring Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, Will Mellor and Nancy Xu, Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin and Tyler West and Dianne Buswell.

Giovanni is set to go on tour

And in February, the duo will be apart for a second time when Giovanni heads on tour, spending more than three months on the road for his own Made In Italy dance show.

Giovanni's leading lady for his tour is none other than Lauren Oakley, who joined the hit BBC dancing competition as a pro dancer last summer.

