7 on-set affairs that led to serious drama: T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach and more 

It sounds like TV and film sets can be a very intense place for better or for worse, whether relationships while working together turn sour - or into true love. While the recent revelation that breakfast show hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are officially in a relationship, we look back on some of the most shocking onset affairs…

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach

GMA3 co-stars T.J. and Amy were spotted kissing and cuddling - despite both having respective marriages. Since the revelation, the pair have left GMA3, and T.J. has filed for divorce. His wife Marilee’s lawyer released a statement about the matter which read: "We continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

Kristen Stewart and Rupert Sanders

Kristen and Rupert Sanders, who was the director of her blockbuster, Snow White and the Huntsman, were pictured kissing and cuddling while she was dating Robert Pattinson. She released a statement back in 2012 about the situation, saying: "I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardised the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry."

Kristen opened up about the situation

In 2019, she reflected on the situation, saying: "We lived in a different time then, you know what I mean? I feel like the [expletive]-shaming that went down was so absurd. And they should’ve put me in that movie! It would’ve been better… They didn’t put me in that movie because I went through such a highly publicised scandal, and so they were like scared of touching that."

Evangeline Lilly and Dominic Monaghan

Dominic Monaghan was in a relationship with Evangeline Lilly when he claimed that she was unfaithful while filming Lost - but blamed the situation on his own struggle with substance abuse. Speaking on the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast, he said: "I think she was kind of looking around to see what else was an option. And, unfortunately, there was a little bit of a crossover which was pretty upsetting for me and it kind of exploded in my face in an awful way."

The pair were co-stars on Lost

He added: "I had to be told by a third party like, ‘You do realise that she’s with this guy,’ when we were together. And I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ I mean, to say I was devastated was an understatement."

Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher

The late Carrie Fisher revealed that she had an affair with a then-married Harrison Ford on the set of Star Wars in her memoir, The Princess Diarist. Chatting on Today back in 2016, she revealed that they had a "three-month one-night stand".

Carrie opened up about the affair

Writing about a fantasy that he would leave his wife in her book, she wrote: "Harrison could expectedly (but gently and responsibly) leave his wife. And after a barely noticeable, dignified amount of time, he would marry me (in an unsentimental, tasteful way.) We would subsequently astonish everyone- including ourselves- by remaining together for the rest of whoever died first’s life. And all because I dared to do an imitation of him, for him, in the pub one night!"

Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter

It was widely reported that Kenneth left Love Actually actress Emma Thompson for Helena after they worked together in 1994’s Frankenstein. Addressing her split, Emma told The Telegraph: "I had my heart very badly broken by Ken. So I knew what it was like to find the necklace that wasn't meant for me. Well, it wasn't exactly that, but we've all been through it."

She added: "That is all blood under the bridge. You can't hold on to anything like that. It's pointless. I haven't got the energy for it. Helena and I made our peace years and years ago. She's a wonderful woman."

Lily James and Dominic West

Lily and Dominic played father and daughter in The Pursuit of Love, and were spotted kissing in Rome and sharing a scooter together. Dominic is married to a landscape designer, Catherine FitzGerald, and the pair released a statement together while sharing a smooch outside of their home, with Dominic telling reporters: "I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are still very much still together."

John Malkovich and Michelle Pfeiffer

John and Michelle were both married when they co-starred on Dangerous Liaisons, where they reportedly had an affair. Speaking about the situation to The New York Times back in 2003, the film’s director Stephen Frears explained: "[John’s] marriage was breaking up, and, during the movie, he was having an affair with Michelle Pfeiffer.

Michelle and John in Dangerous Liaisons

"Dangerous Liaisons is about betrayal and lies and relationships unravelling. It was one of those times when reality and art intersect. It was overwhelming to John. Even for a man who delights in bad behaviour, that was a difficult time."

