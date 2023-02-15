Savannah Guthrie to give up social media in surprising new move The NBC star is doing something radical

Savannah Guthrie is a fan of Instagram and often shares updates on her work and personal life with her fans - but not for too much longer!

The Today star surprised her followers on social media this week by announcing her decision to quit Instagram. Luckily, Savannah is only making this a temporary move during lent, which kicks off on February 22.

The star has already began the challenge too, having thought that lent was this week. A message on Savannah's behalf read: "UPDATE: Savannah just found out lent starts next week, but the instagram fast starts day!

"I'm giving up Instagram for lent. I'm not catholic, and I've never given up anything for lent before. I'm doing it to challenge myself: to be more reflective, to not just reflexively scroll instagram and instead use that time for something more productive and life-giving to myself and others.

"I'm telling you this so that I will have accountability!! And maybe you would like to join me?? See you back here after Easter! (Any work related posts you see will be posted by my assistant!!!)"

Fans were quick to remark on the mother-of-two's decision, with one writing: "I'm so impressed," while another wrote: "Good luck, we will miss you!" A third simply replied: "Booo!"

Savannah has taken a break from Instagram

Just before giving up Instagram for the next few weeks, Savannah shared a lovely last photo of her two young children, Vale, eight, and Charles, six. The picture was of the pair posing outside eating ice cream alongside the caption: "My sweeties".

Savannah often brings her children on the show - most recently her daughter Vale joined her mom and her co-star Hoda Kotb for their special five year anniversary segment.

The show saw the hosts and Vale visit the New York Stock Exchange back in January, and the eight-year-old stole the show as she explained the process of stocks and shares.

Savannah has been incredibly open about her journey to parenthood in the past too, having undergone IVF to welcome her youngest, who she refers to as her "medical miracle".

Savannah had her children later in life and has called her son her 'miracle'

"Because we are older, it was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with," she explained to Health magazine. "My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said.

"But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we’re so blessed."

Savannah and her family live in a beautiful apartment in New York City, which is situated in Lower Manhattan. She also has a home in Upstate New York, where she spends the majority of her weekends and the holidays out of the city.

