Savannah Guthrie and Michael Feldman go glam for star-studded party The NBC News star got to kick off her working heels for the weekend

Savannah Guthrie got to kick off the weekend in the best way possible, dressing up to the nines for a party with her husband Michael Feldman.

The Today Show host served up some serious sequined glamor in a pink sleeveless maxi dress, covered in sequined stripes and featuring a backless design.

She paired it with gold heels and a plush off-white faux fur stole draped around her while posing alongside her husband, going the 70s disco route himself in a purple sequined shirt, wide-legged jeans, and a pair of matching sunglasses.

It looked to be a themed night based on other photos the anchor shared from Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief Radhika Jones' birthday bash.

"Friday night. Normal," she quipped alongside a photograph of the couple looking their best, and it seemed like they were able to party the night away in style.

Savannah's social media definitely indicated that it had been an eventful end for her work week, capping it all off with a new green addition to her household.

Savannah and Michael went for the 70s disco style for a Friday night birthday bash

Alongside a photo of a potted plant, Savannah wrote: "Hi. this is Martha, my new plant. She was given to me by none other than @marthastewart (her namesake, who told me she never names her plants. Oops! Mistake #1!)"

Martha was a guest on the latest Today installment, and the host continued: "Hope to keep her alive and thriving - a first for me in plant care. Tips welcome. #MarthathePlant #plantsofinstagram."

Fans left her with comments along the lines of: "A plant from Martha is a lot of pressure," while others chimed in with plant-care advice.

The Today host was given a potted plant by Martha Stewart

"There is an app called planta that reminds you when to water and it helped me SO much," added another of her social media followers and a third wrote: "I use moisture sticks from Amazon to know when to water my plants, it helps me a lot since my plants are on different watering schedules."

