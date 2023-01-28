Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos jet to Michigan to show support for youngest son at college The Live! star and Riverdale actor husband are parents to their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are their kids' biggest cheerleaders and they proved that once again with their latest move.

The couple jetted out of New York to fly to Michigan for their youngest son, Joaquin, 19, ahead of the weekend .

Kelly and Mark took to their social media pages to proudly reveal Joaquin would be back in the wrestling ring.

Their photos showed a giant M built out of snow at the Michigan college where the teen is on the wrestling team.

Kelly wrote: "Go blue," and Mark added: "Gotta love Ann Arbor. Good guys Vs Bad guys @umichwrestling vs Ohio St. Tonight!!! GO BLUE".

The pair regularly visit Joaquin, who is the only one of their children to go to college in another state.

They felt extra admiration for their youngest when he earned a place there as he is "profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic".

Kelly and Mark flew to Michigan to cheer on Joaquin

Kelly wrote about her son's dyslexia and dysgraphia in her book Live Wire, noting that she noticed the conditions when he struggled with reading and writing during childhood.

They enrolled him in a school to aid those with learning disabilities, which she stated made all the difference and saw him "on his path to not only loving school but excelling at it."

He eventually graduated in 2021 from the school Honors Society, also winning achievement awards in math, art, and science and ultimately headed off to Michigan to join their renowned wrestling team.

Joaquin is on the wrestling team at the Michigan college

All three of their children are carving out careers for themselves with their oldest, Michael, working in the film industry and daughter, Lola, following her passion for singing.

Kelly and Mark have installed a great work ethic in their children and during a chat with Daily Mail, the doting mother said of her their upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

