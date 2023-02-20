Will Smith pays heartfelt tribute to daughter Willow with unseen family photos The Hollywood star is married to Jada Pinkett-Smith

Will Smith is a doting father-of-three and loves nothing more than being a dad. The Hollywood star gave a glimpse into his relationship with his only daughter Willow, 22, this week, as he shared several never-before-seen photos of them together.

These included one of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor with Willow as a little girl, and another of the pair hugging outside, wearing coordinating black outfits.

In the caption, he wrote: "That daddy/daughter thing is real!"

The Whip My Hair hitmaker was one of the first to reply to the sweet tribute, simply with a love heart eye emoji.

Will's rare family-related social media post comes just a month ahead of the infamous Oscars incident, which saw him slap Chris Rock at the awards ceremony after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith alopecia.

The turn of events resulted in Will receiving a ten-year ban from any Academy Award events.

Will Smith paid a heartfelt tribute dedicated to his daughter Willow Smith

The Fresh Prince actor reflected on the situation in an interview with Trevor Noah back in November, saying: "There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just - I lost it, you know? I was going through something that night, you know? Not that that justifies my behaviour at all… It was a lot of things.

"It was the little boy that watched his father beat up his mother, you know? All of that just bubbled up in that moment. That is not who I want to be. I was gone. That was a rage that had been bottled for a really long time."

In a statement released in July 2022, he said he’d reached out to Chris Rock, explaining: "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out," he said to the camera. So I will say to you Chris. I apologize to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Will Smith is a doting dad-of-three

Jada has also spoken out about the incident. Speaking in an interview with The Guardian in February, the Red Table Talk host and The Matrix Revelations actress made a rare comment about how the incident affected her.

Responding to interviewer Tshepo Mokoena's question about what she learnt from having her alopecia brought into a scandal of global proportions, Jada responded: "I learned a lot about detachment. And I learned a deeper beauty within myself, being able to let my hair go."

