Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are the epitome of couple goals in romantic duet Music icons Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been married since 2021

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton constantly prove their love for one another and on Wednesday they shared a romantic duet as they celebrated Valentine's Day together.

In a black-and-white video the pair lovingly performed their 2019 hit Nobody but You while sat on the porch at their Oklahoma ranch. The pair gazed into each other's eyes as they sang the moving number, with Blake ending the clip with a series of photos of him kissing his beloved.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani makes intimate confession about her love life with Blake Shelton

Loading the player...

Gwen, who has an iconic fashion sense, looked incredible in a mesmerising outfit with her fishnet tights being a standout item.

Adding to her ensemble, the Hollaback Girl singer included a pair of knee-high boots and a sheer-sleeved mesh dress.

READ: Gwen Stefani's son celebrates sister Daisy Lowe in heartwarming post

Blake was also looking his best for the swoon-worthy video with a buttoned shirt and pair of jeans.

In a caption, Blake's social media team encouraged the country star legend's followers to tag their special person in the comments.

Gwen and Blake shared a sweet video

But many fans were instead blown away by the clip, as one demanded: "Blake and Gwen for the next Super Bowl halftime show!"

A second gushed: "Find someone who looks at you like these two look at each other," while a third shared: "Love this song! Such a sweet couple."

Gwen and Blake first met in 2014 when she joined The Voice as a judge, replacing Christina Aguilera.

Gwen and Blake married in 2021

But although they have such a strong bond now, Blake has previously shared how it took a little time for the spark between them to form.

READ: Gwen Stefani shares exciting news fans have been waiting for

READ: Gwen Stefani overcome with disbelief as she shares long-awaited update

Speaking to CMT's Hot 20 Countdown, he explained: "The season that I met Gwen, I didn't even really get to talk to her that much.

"She had just had a baby, and as soon as we would cut, she would be gone with her baby. None of us really got to talk to her that much, some 'hellos' here and there."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.