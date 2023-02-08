Blake Shelton reveals what delayed the start of relationship with Gwen Stefani Gwen is a mom to three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's married life has been nothing but bliss for the past year and a half, and the two will be celebrating two years of that life this July.

However, things didn't start off that way for the pair, who first met on The Voice in 2014 when she replaced Christina Aguilera as a coach.

In an interview with CMT's Hot 20 Countdown, the country singer revealed that things got off to a slow start between the pair and took two seasons of warming up.

"The season that I met Gwen, I didn't even really get to talk to her that much," he said of their introduction in season seven.

"She had just had a baby, and as soon as we would cut, she would be gone with her baby. None of us really got to talk to her that much, some 'hellos' here and there."

Blake referred to her youngest son with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Apollo, who was born in February 2014, a mere two months before she was announced as a new coach on the competition show.

Blake and Gwen met on season seven of The Voice

"We didn't really hit it off until the next time she came onto the show," he explained, with Gwen returning as coach in season nine.

It was midway through that season in November 2015 that she and Blake announced their relationship, with the two getting engaged in October 2020 and married in July 2021.

When asked further about who first pursued an interest, Blake joked: "I mean, she was chasing me down, come on now."

The two have worked on six seasons of The Voice together, with the couple last competing against each other in the most recent 22nd season, alongside coaches John Legend and Camila Cabello.

The musical pair have been married since 2021

Blake is set to bow out of the show after the following season, having been on in every iteration of the series and taken the win several times, to spend more time with his wife and three step-sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

