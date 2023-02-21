The Rookie's Nathan Fillion shares unexpected revelation about famous ex-girlfriends The Rookie star has been engaged twice

Nathan Fillion has dated some famous women over the course of his lifetime, and he's even been engaged twice.

Sadly, those romances weren't meant to be, and The Rookie star is now single, but that doesn't mean his relationships ended on bad terms. In fact, the John Nolan actor made a surprising admission about his exes, who include actresses Vanessa Marcil and Mikaela Hoover, during an interview in 2010.

WATCH: The Rookie's Nathan Fillion makes drastic change to his appearance

Loading the player...

Nathan is very private about his personal life and has rarely spoken about the breakdown of his relationships, but he did admit that he is still on friendly terms with the majority of his exes.

However, he admitted that almost all his previous partners would agree that he doesn't have a great track record with women.

TRENDING: Rod Stewart celebrates wedding news after surprise Las Vegas ceremony

POPULAR: GMA's Lara Spencer raises questions with latest appearance after surgery

"I'm still in touch with about 90 percent of my exes," he told Women's Health. "They would describe me as being unlucky in love," he added.

Nathan popped the question for the first time to his General Hospital co-star Vanessa Marcil back in 1995 after eight months of dating. However, the couple were together for just over half a year before they called it quits and went their separate ways.

Nathan revealed his exes think he's 'unlucky in love'

After moving on from Vanessa, Nathan fell for American actress Mikaela Hoover in 2013. The besotted couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance, with Nathan getting down on one knee just seven months into their relationship.

Sadly, the pair did not make it down the aisle and split up shortly after in 2014.

Nathan was last linked to Krista Allen

Nathan has been most recently linked to Krista Allen. The actress and model – who previously dated George Clooney – is best known for her work in Baywatch, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Significant Mother.

According to reports, Nathan and the former Anger Management actress hit it off on the set of Castle when she made a guest appearance. The duo were reportedly introduced through friends and it's thought they hit it off from the get-go.

The pair kept much of their relationship on the down-low and reportedly ended their romance after less than a year together.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.