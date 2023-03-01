Tess Daly sizzles in skin tight gym set ahead of sweaty workout

Tess Daly is no stranger to a glamorous TV look but on Tuesday, the blonde beauty swapped her sultry ensembles for a chic skin-tight gym set in an exciting new video.

Taking to her Instagram account, the wife of Vernon Kay, 53, was a vision as she filmed herself alongside her personal trainer, Sam Shaw, who features as a contributor in her brand new book, Four Steps to a Happier, Healthier you.

In the clip, Tess is sporting a fabulous pair of sleek navy blue leggings covered in a stylish floral pattern. She paired them with a stunning pink gym vest and wore her iconic blonde tresses up in a slick ponytail.

The Strictly host was preparing for a workout!

Captioning the post, she penned: "Warming up was always something I tended to neglect. Not anymore this little 3 step warmup is something myself and @supersamfitness before we train together to help prevent muscle strain & increase flexibility. If time’s an issue it works well for those days when you can’t exercise but just want to have a beneficial little stretch."

Fans were delighted with the update, and flooded the comments section with sweet messages for the Strictly Come Dancing host.

One fan penned: "Fit as a fiddle." A second added: "Oh this is great , thanks Tess". Others simply flocked in with a string of appreciative emojis.

Tess and Vernon have been married for 19 years

The glamorous update followed a heartfelt admission made by the star about her adoring husband of 19 years, Vernon Kay.

Taking to TikTok, the TV star responded to a fan comment which asked her if being married to Vernon, 48, was as fun as it sounds. Tess looked radiant as ever in the clip, donning a soft cashmere jumper and delicate gold jewellery as she addressed the question.

The glamorous mother-of-two described her relationship with Vernon as being "so much fun" before admitting she still gets butterflies when her husband of 19 years lights up her phone with a text message.

"We celebrate our 20-year anniversary in September, and we still sit down for dinner and have so much to talk about - we just have a real laugh," she added - so sweet!

