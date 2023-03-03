Jane McDonald almost lost for words as she delivers incredible new update Former Loose Women star Jane McDonald is the queen of travel programmes

Jane McDonald is always keen to update her followers on her adventures, but even though she has presented dozens of programmes, even she can sometimes be lost for words.

On Friday, the former Loose Women panellist had an exciting update on her latest travel show, but as you can see in the video below when she tried explaining the location to fans she was almost lost for words!

WATCH: Jane McDonald almost finds her lost for words in new update

Jane's video didn't give much away for where she might be filming, with her video being shot in front of a beige curtain on a wood-panelled floor.

The presenter looked as fashionable as ever, as she rocked a stunning leopard-print shirt, alongside a pair of shorts and a snazzy pair of trainers.

Her stunning brunette locks were styled in her signature style and she wore bright makeup to accentuate her beauty.

Although in the video she didn't immediately find her words, she had no issue in her caption, posting: "I'm filming in a stunning location this week. I can't wait to share where I am with you… watch this space!!"

Jane shared an update with her legion of fans

Fans immediately arrived in droves to share their love of Jane's shows, as one commented: "I just can't wait, you're the best thing on telly, just love what you do."

A second added: "You look lovely, can't wait to see your new show, love your singing at the end," and a third shared: "Can't wait to see it Jane McDonald, looking gorgeous as always, love you loads."

Others attempted to guess where she had travelled with one joking that the Yorkshire-born presenter hadn't gone too far and was living it up in Barnsley!

Jane has travelled to various beautiful vistas

The 59-year-old has been giving her fans plenty of updates this week and on Wednesday she filmed herself blowing kisses to her fans whilst teasing that she was back filming - and encouraged her cohort of loyal followers to guess the location.

The star added a pair of ultra-glamorous sunglasses to her spring ensemble, which was also comprised of a chic navy blue jumper and skinny jeans. Friends and fans couldn't wait to flood the comments section with comments for the star.

One penned: "Jane - I LOVE YOU," alongside a red love heart emoji. A second wrote: "You look perfect. Have a good trip!! I love you so much xxxx." A third also replied writing: "Can't wait Jane, your amazing!!!"

