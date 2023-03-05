Pregnant Gemma Atkinson stuns in flawless selfie – and fiancé Gorka has the best reaction! The TV star is expecting her second child

Gemma Atkinson is due to welcome a baby boy with her fiancé Gorka Marquez later this year, and on Sunday, the star caused an online stir with a gorgeous new selfie.

Taking to Instagram, the former Strictly contestant shared a glimpse inside her latest weekend getaway to Scotland. Gemma – who is set to welcome her second child – looked absolutely flawless in the snapshots.

In one candid photo, the 38-year-old beamed for the camera whilst sitting on her jacket. The TV star appeared in high spirits as she flashed an enthusiastic thumbs-up.

Elsewhere, Gemma posted a glowing selfie alongside a fellow hiker. And despite the ominous grey clouds gathering behind the duo, Gemma and her pal radiated pure joy.

Gemma was positively glowing

For the sporty outing, the radio host donned an oversized navy jumper, a black puffer jacket and a pair of chocolate brown leggings. She secured her platinum blonde locks into a high bun and finished off her look with a touch of natural makeup. Perfection!

Sharing the photos with her followers, Gemma penned in her caption: "What a weekend! Sat waiting to fly home from 2 nights in Aviemore.

The star travelled to Scotland

"I’ve been lucky enough to spend the weekend with Olympians, SAS legends and all round inspirational people."

She continued: "Hearing their stories has been so inspiring and motivating. All out in the wonderful wilderness. I brought little man to the table in the form of my bump and at times felt I was hiking carrying a med ball [laughing face emoji] BUT I did it, and I loved it! Thanks for having us all @fitnessat58degrees Here’s to our sept reunion."

Gemma's fiancé, Gorka Marquez, was among the first to react, re-sharing his partner's photos along with the message: "Can't wait to be home with her for [a] few days," followed by two heart-eye emojis.

Gemma and Gorka found love on Strictly

A second follower commented: "You look so well - you're positively glowing!" and a third added: "What a fantastic experience for you and little man!"

Gemma and Gorka – who are already proud parents to daughter Mia – announced their happy baby news back in January.

"Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year," wrote Gemma alongside an adorable black and white image of the mum-to-be cradling her bump.

