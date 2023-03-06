Pedro Pascal shows support for trans sister Lux with latest photos The Last of Us star is a staunch LGBTQIA+ ally

Pedro Pascal has frequently been vocal about his support for the LGBTQIA+ community and its rights, with his latest social media post showcasing his allegiance.

The actor shared a series of pictures of pride flags that featured the rainbow motif and also proudly bore the trans colors, something he has frequently done in the past.

The trans flags were particularly meaningful, as it also showed Pedro's continuing support and love for his younger sister Lux Pascal, who came out as transgender in February 2021 and reposted the images on her Instagram Stories.

Pedro voiced his support for the LGBTQIA+ community with his latest photos

"The answer my friend is blowin' in the wind. #LGBTQIA," he captioned his post, using lyrics from the 1963 Bob Dylan song "Blowin' in the Wind."

The post also comes amid a tumultuous time for the community as bans on trans healthcare and drag shows are instituted in Tennesse.

He immediately received a barrage of supportive comments and emojis from the likes of Gal Gadot, Sophie Turner, Xavier Dolan, and Rachel Zegler, among others.

His The Last of Us co-star, Bella Ramsey, also dropped a slew of rainbow and trans flags, leaving a comment that simply read: "Love love love," you can check out a video teasing their appearance together below.

A transgender activist and actress herself, who attended the Juilliard School, Lux announced that she was a transgender woman in 2021 on the cover of Ya Magazine after initially having come out to her family as non-binary.

Pedro was one of the first people to voice his support for her, sharing the cover on his Instagram page with the caption: "My sister, my heart, our Lux." The Chilean-American actors' other siblings include older sister Javiera and younger brother Nicolás.

In her interview with Ya, Lux stated that her family consistently supported her in her transition journey, stating: "For everyone in my family my transition has been very natural. Almost something they hoped would happen."

The actor has been one of Lux's biggest supporters in her acting and transition journeys

The Mandalorian star Pedro in particular was a strong influence on her journey as an actress, as she added: "He's been an important part of this. He is also an artist and a guide. He was one of the first to give me the things that formed my identity."

