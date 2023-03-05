Is Jennifer Hudson dating rapper Common? All we know The talk show host and the rapper are co-stars on an upcoming action thriller, Breathe

Though Jennifer Hudson has been on the scene since her time on American Idol well over a decade ago, she has reached new levels of daily publicity since launching her eponymous morning talk show in 2022.

Now she has millions of eyes on her on a daily basis, and though she is not afraid to be herself and as candid as it gets, when it comes to her personal life, more specifically her love life, she is much more mum on the subject.

The talk show host was previously with David Otunga for ten years, having started dating in 2007, and though they became engaged a year later in 2008, and welcomed a son together, David Daniel Otunga Jr., a year after that, they never made it down the aisle, and split up in 2017.

Since then, Jennifer has most recently been linked to rapper Common, whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, sparking romance rumors after several outings together in 2022 and 2023.

They were spotted together less than two weeks ago at the end of February, having a meal together at celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu near Los Angeles.

Speculation that the two multi-hyphenates – Jennifer recently became the 17th person to earn the highly-coveted EGOT status, which Common is one award away from – were dating each other first started back in early 2022, when the two were spotted together both in Philadelphia and Chicago.

The star was previously in a longterm relationship with David, who's an actor and former wrestler

However, the Respect actress didn't hesitate to subtly shut down the rumors later in September, when asked by Entertainment Tonight about where the two stood.

She explained: "People create their narratives of it and it's like, OK, you know, how you feel."

Jennifer and Common have been friends for several years

"We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments," she added.

Though their latest outing in Los Angeles came after the upcoming film was done filming, the two are co-stars in an upcoming action thriller directed by Stefon Bristol titled Breathe, in which they play husband and wife. The film depicts a world in which air-supply has become scarce, and Jennifer's character is in a fight to survive.

