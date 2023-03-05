Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban spend beach day with two daughters ahead of spending time apart The Moulin Rouge actress and her husband had a nice beach day with their daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have some busy days ahead of them as he prepares to go back on the road and she starts filming different projects, so meanwhile, they are soaking up their time together.

They did so by spending a day out on the beach, soaking up the sun too, during a sunny Sydney day.

The couple seemed to have had the perfect family beach day, as they were joined by their two daughters, Sunday Rose, fourteen, and Faith Margaret, twelve.

The family-of-four were photographed during their day out together, all clad in swimwear, enjoying dips into the ocean, walks along the water's edge, and quality time chatting while laying out on the sand atop beach towels.

Given summer is just now wrapping up in Australia, Nicole dressed perfectly to protect herself from the sun, opting for a black, ribbed rashguard by Rip Curl with tiny shorts attached, long sleeves, and a mock neck.

She further shielded herself from the sun by accessorizing with oversized, tortoise shell sunglasses and a large straw hat. Meanwhile, her husband was spotted wearing army print board shorts and a simple gray t-shirt.

Nicole has previously made surprise appearances at Keith's concerts, so who's to say she won't in Las Vegas!

The family's outing is certainly well deserved, as they have quite the hectic schedule coming up, which will have them spending some time apart.

Shortly after their beach day, Keith left his native Australia and went back on the road – he was on tour all around the globe for most of last year too – having started his new residency in Las Vegas on March 3rd.

Keith expressed his anticipation to be back on the stage on opening night of his residency

He'll be performing from the city's Planet Hollywood Hotel until March 18th, kicking the show back up in the summer, from June 16 until July 1st.

Meanwhile, Nicole has a couple of projects on her plate that she is working on, including the shows Expats and Faraway Downs – the latter also starring Hugh Jackman – plus the movies Spellbound and Holland, Michigan.

