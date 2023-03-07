Duchess of Sussex dealt legal blow over Archetypes podcast The former royal's podcast launched in August 2022

Meghan Markle has been dealt a legal blow after Archewell Audio was denied the right to trademark the word 'Archetypes'.

The Duchess of Sussex and her team at the audio production company, which falls under the Archewell Foundation banner, had applied to the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the trademark, but in a non-final action filed on January 18, the application was refused because of the "likelihood of confusion" with a trademark already in existence.

Archewell Audio filed the application to trademark the word in March 2022, meaning no-one else would be able to use it for services connected to podcasts, audio and visual web series, on-demand streaming media and live stage performances.

The duchess' production company has until April to pursue the application.

The podcast, which has had one season so far, is available on Spotify and launched in August 2022 with an episode featuring Serena Williams.

It won the People's Choice Award for Pop Podcast of 2022.

The launch came nearly two years after Archewell Audio's partnership with Spotify was first announced. "In this groundbreaking new podcast, ARCHETYPES, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, investigates the labels that try to hold women back," the description of the podcast reads on Spotify.

"Meghan will speak with historians and experts to uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives."

Meghan and Harry's Archewell Foundation launched in 2020

Other episodes included Meghan and guests Issa Rae and Ziwe taking a deep dive into the 'angry black woman' trope so often portrayed in the media, as well featuring guests such as Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling.

Throughout each episode, the Duchess engages in intimate conversations centred around gender-specific stereotypes and labels.

HELLO! has contacted Archewell for comment.

