Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer reveals daughter's incredible surprise gift

Charles Spencer is a doting father-of-seven, recently disclosing why he was proud of his youngest daughter, Charlotte Diana, who is 11 years old.

In a fascinating moment on his new podcast, Rabbit Hole Detectives, which he presents alongside the Reverend Richard Coles and historian Dr Cat Jarman, the Earl revealed the sweet gift one of his older daughters received from a Hollywood star, shortly after being born!

During a discussion about baptismal fonts in christenings, he shared that actress Melanie Griffith sent his daughter a special gift in a heart-warming gesture.

The author said: "A very long time ago, I can date it to about 30-odd years ago, I went to interview Melanie Griffith and I mentioned that we'd just had a daughter, and she sent her a spoon, a silver spoon as a gift".

While Charles didn't specify which of his children he was talking about, his eldest, Lady Kitty Spencer, is 32, so she may well have been the lucky recipient.

His twin daughters Amelia and Eliza, meanwhile, are 30, while Lara is 16. Charles' son and heir apparent Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp is 28 and young Edmund will turn 20 later this year.

Melanie Griffith sent a thoughtful gift

Princess Diana's younger brother, who recently confirmed whether he'll be attending King Charles III's coronation, shares his four oldest children with his first wife, Victoria Lockwood, Lara and Louis with Caroline Freud, who he split from in 2007, and Charlotte with his third wife Karen. The family live at the Spencers' ancestral home, Althorp House.

Recently, he delighted his followers when he took to Twitter to share a historical mystery with fans.

Charles and Victoria with their eldest children

Charles shared a post that linked to a BBC article which he captioned: "The mysterious doodles hidden in a 1,300-year-old book."

The article documents the discovery in an 8th-century book - a copy of the Act of Apostles from the Christian New Testament, which is now kept in the Bodleian Library in Oxford.

