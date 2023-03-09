Louise Redknapp shimmies in crop top and shorts for behind-the-scenes clip The Eternal singer has a close circle of female friends

Louise Redknapp marked International Women's Day this week with the sweetest post.

Sharing a montage of videos and pictures showing her surrounded by the women she loves, the singer - who is currently enjoying a musical comeback - wrote: "Happy International Women's Day to all the hard working truly inspirational women in my life [heart emoji].

"From the women who work so hard behind the scenes, the girls on stage with me, the beauts that check in, and especially the women championing me and other women out there by encouraging us to go out there and do what we do and supporting us every step of the way! [heart emoji]."

In the background of the clip, Louise added Eternal's hit song Power of a Woman, and added: "Also isn't this the most perfect song choice for international women's day POWER OF A WOMAN by the girls!"

In one image, Louise looked divine as she shimmied with a close group of friends. The outfit she wore consisted of a black crop top and tiny shorts while her blonde-tinted hair hung loosely over her shoulders in luscious waves.

Louise looked lovely in one of the snaps she shared

In another photo, the former Strictly star looked divine in an all-black outfit of silky trousers and a bodycon top under a smart black blazer.

The pop star recently opened up about being in the public eye – from her days in Eternal to her successful solo career and her high-profile divorce from Jamie Redknapp.

However, the 48-year-old decided to take a 17-year break from her career when she became a parent to her two sons, Charlie, now 18, and Beau, 14.

Speaking with close friend Kate Thornton on the podcast White Wine Question Time last week, the mum-of-two opened up about her career as she quickly dismissed the idea of wanting to be "famous" again.

"Let's make one thing very clear, I wanted to go to work, not to be famous," she divulged. "Sometimes I read comments and it's like, 'Oh, she wants to be famous again', [but] I never wanted to be famous again.

"That was the last thing on my mind. I wanted to work because it defines a huge part of who I am." She added: "I love what I do and also I needed that purpose and I needed to go and earn a living too."

