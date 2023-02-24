Louise Redknapp smoulders in leather thigh-high boots and cut-out top to tease exciting news The former Eternal star will announce some news on Friday evening

Louise Redknapp is known for her stylish looks both on and off the stage, and her latest outfit is just another winning style from the fabulous pop star.

On Friday, the 48-year-old singer took to Instagram to share two incredible pictures of herself from a new photoshoot. Despite the glamour appeal of the snaps, Louise teased some exciting news in the caption, and we don't have long to wait!

"Who's ready for the weekend? [green heart emoji] sending lots of love x," she wrote. "And… I have a very special treat for you all, tune in to my Youtube channel at 6pm."

The sizzling portraits showed Louise wearing a risqué look, consisting of black thigh-high leather patent boots with tights and a tanned mini skirt. She also rocked a daring moss green blouse that came complete with a frontal-split cape overlay attached V-neck cami and a roll neck.

Upon seeing the images, her fans went wild with one writing: "Louise!! Oh my goodness… what a human! Have an amazing weekend." Another said: "Simply stunning." A third post read: "Wow you look amazing."

Louise shared these sizzling snaps on Friday

A fourth person added: "There are literally not enough words to describe how stunningly beautiful, in EVERY WAY, that you are."

In the 90s and 00s, Louise had 18 top 20 singles - six with Eternal and 12 solo - and her debut album, Naked, sold over 15 million records worldwide.

Having since been an actor and TV presenter, she has returned to music and later this year releases her greatest hits album.

SEE: Louise Redknapp turns up the heat in daring cropped ensemble

The mum-of-two is known for being superstar on stage

Last month, Louise revealed she has an upcoming gig which will coincide with the upcoming release of her Greatest Hits album.

She said: "I'm super excited to announce a very special show at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on Thursday 1st June to celebrate the release of my Greatest Hits album.

"I wanted to do something extra special for you all as I've seen so many of you asking for a Greatest Hits show since I announced the album, so I've decided to make this YOUR show!

"I want to know which tracks you'd like me to perform! Anything from the last 30 years; from Eternal, solo tracks, album tracks, B-sides to covers, your input is very important to make this an extra special show! I'll also be asking you to submit your questions for a Q&A during the show AND I'll be joined by some VERY special guests on the night!"

