Louise Redknapp showcases toned figure in sultry underwear snap for special celebration

Louise Redknapp has a knack for glamour, as her latest appearance on social media shows.

The mum-of-two pulled out all the stops for the uber-stylish look she shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

The singer rocked a see-through black lacy dress over matching black underwear at a party for a special occasion.

Tagging the friend she posed alongside, actress Susie Amy, Louise wrote: "Happy birthday beaut!!!!" Louise wore her outfit with gold hoop earrings and pulled her blonde locks back into a simple ponytail.

She accentuated the look with smoky eyes, keeping the rest of her makeup neutral. The gorgeous look comes shortly after the star was photographed alongside her boyfriend Drew Michael, after the couple made their red carpet debut.

© Instagram Louise shared the stunning photo on Wednesday

Again rocking the popular see-through trend, on that occasion, Louise rocked a chic sheer high-neck top and a head-turning bodycon midi skirt.

The singer looked incredible as she attended the Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club gala night in London, completing the outfit with gold jewellery and patent knee-high boots.

© Instagram Louise is so glam

On her arm was Drew, 40, who looked suave in his black bomber jacket and matching trousers. Louise and Drew made their first public appearance back in September 2023 when they were snapped leaving The Groucho Club after a glitzy night out at Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday party.

They went Instagram official in November, with Louise sharing photos of them celebrating Drew’s 40th birthday with her two sons.

© Getty The singer with her boyfriend on the red carpet

In March, they were pictured on the red carpet together for the first time as they arrived for the Sister Act gala night at The Dominion Theatre.

Louise was dressed for the cold this time, wearing a stylish oversized khaki leather jacket with straight-leg jeans, a cross-body handbag and pointed-toe heels. This is her first public relationship since her 2017 divorce from ex-husband Jamie Redknapp, who is now married to model Frida Andersson.

© Getty Louise and Drew enjoying a night out last month

While not much is known about Drew, who tends to keep himself out of the spotlight, it’s believed he is a high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company.

Jamie and Louise remain on good terms and have continued to co-parent their two children Charley, 19, and Beau, 15, after splitting up.

© Instagram The singer shares two sons with her ex Jamie

Opening up about her special bond with her sons in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Louise previously said: "It's always my house that their mates come to, so I often get home and there will be like six 18-year-olds lounging around in the kitchen making themselves dinner.

"I've really got used to having my home as kind of like the hub. Many of Chaz's mates will say to me, 'Thank you for letting us make so many memories in your home, you've always been so good to us all, always been here, we're always turning up after a night out' and I'm like 'Yeah you are.' So as much as some days I've wanted to kill them all, I've loved it."

© Getty The former couple split in 2017

"It's been lovely to have that kind of relationship with my kids where they feel they can bring their mates back and be themselves and hang out. I'm really close to my boys, they're not perfect, but to me they are."