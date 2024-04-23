Louise Redknapp stuns in figure-hugging jeans and daring boots

Louise Redknapp's sartorial portfolio seldom disappoints. On Sunday, the mother-of-two looked incredible in a fabulous springtime ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Eternals singer, 49, was captured dancing away whilst wearing a pair of fabulous figure-hugging jeans which she paired with sky-high heeled black boots. Completing the look, Louise added a stylish leather jacket and a classic black top. See the full look in the video below.

Louise Redknapp figure-hugging jeans and daring boots

Alongside the video, Louise wrote: "Positive Sunday vibes…always be the best kinda you xxx."

The pop star couldn't have looked happier in the video as she strutted her stuff in the street. She also added the words: "Dance like it's your spotlight. Laugh louder. Love harder. Enjoy every moment. Embrace every beat of this wild, wonderful life," to the positive update.

© Shutterstock Louise always looks fabulous

As for her hair and makeup, Louise wore her honey-blonde tresses down and straight. Her camera-ready makeup look was comprised of warm sunkissed bronzer, fluttery lashes and nude lipstick.

If one thing is for sure it's that Louise is the ultimate fashionista and in an interview with HELLO! in 2022, the star opened up about how she stays so confident when it comes to her wardrobe.

"For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right, if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into and so I think clothes are really important because they play a big part in your confidence. It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple."

Despite her red-carpet-ready looks, she also revealed that she only takes 20 minutes to get ready.

© Getty Louise has recently found love again with her new boyfriend Drew

"Hair is my thing right there," Louise explained. "Even though I don't do a lot with it. Very natural makeup, but my hair, I always feel like I'm getting a trim or my roots, or my extensions, something is always getting done."

"Again, I do just let it dry naturally nine times out of ten and then just see where it ends up. If it doesn't work, I've always got an elastic band around my arm as well, so I just stick it all back. I don't take long getting ready. I can only get ready quicker than any guy. I'm a good I'm 20 minutes and out the door girl."