Louise Redknapp addresses not being 'perfect' as she opens up about life

Louise Redknapp is enjoying a renaissance as of late, catapulting herself back into the public eye with a new Greatest Hits album, that is set to be released in June.

The album spans 30 years, and during an interview with Kate Thornton on her podcast, White Wine Question Time, the star admitted that she wasn't "perfect" as she spoke about returning to the public stage and concerns about how the public would react following her 17-year hiatus.

In an empowering message to women, Louise explained: "I just think, throw everything you got at something, whatever that might be. You have to be a bit fearless in life sometimes and you're going to have a bit of a journey through some of it and a smooth ride through some of it.

"But at least you're on a bit of a journey and a bit of a ride rather than not being on it."

She continued: "I'm proud of what I've done and there's been some huge bumps in the road along the way and by no means have I been anywhere near perfect, but I've not let go.

"I've really believed that you can go and achieve, and I'm still fighting that journey, and some days it's harder than others, but I'm so grateful that I can continue to make music and do what I do."

Louise is returning to the music scene

Louise has been promoting her album over the past few weeks, and she's been choosing some daring fashion choices in order to grab her fans' attention.

Last month, she shared a risqué look, consisting of black thigh-high leather patent boots with tights and a tanned mini skirt.

She also rocked a daring moss green blouse that came complete with a frontal-split cape overlay attached V-neck cami and a roll neck.

Upon seeing the images, her fans went wild with one writing: "Louise!! Oh my goodness… what a human! Have an amazing weekend." Another said: "Simply stunning." A third post read: "Wow you look amazing."

The singer shares two sons with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

In January, Louise revealed she has an upcoming gig which will coincide with the upcoming release of her Greatest Hits album.

She said: "I'm super excited to announce a very special show at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on Thursday 1st June to celebrate the release of my Greatest Hits album.

"I wanted to do something extra special for you all as I've seen so many of you asking for a Greatest Hits show since I announced the album, so I've decided to make this YOUR show!

"I want to know which tracks you'd like me to perform! Anything from the last 30 years; from Eternal, solo tracks, album tracks, B-sides to covers, your input is very important to make this an extra special show! I'll also be asking you to submit your questions for a Q&A during the show AND I'll be joined by some VERY special guests on the night!"

