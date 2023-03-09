Michael J. Fox shares huge personal update amid sad loss in family The Back to the Future actor gave fans a glimpse inside his personal life

Michael J. Fox has shared some happy news on social media this week - and it's got fans seriously talking!

The Back to the Future star took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable photo of himself cuddling up to a new family addition - a puppy called Blue.

The 61-year-old introduced Blue to his followers and famous friends online, simply writing alongside the image: "Hey Blue, welcome to your new home!"

VIDEO: Michael J. Fox shares update on his Parkinson's

Loading the player...

The personal update from the Hollywood star was extra poignant, given that he lost his beloved dog Gus in 2021 - who he regularly still featured in tribute posts on the actor's Instagram account.

Gus had played a hugely supportive role during Michael's Parkinson's diagnosis, and the actor opened up about him in November 2020 on CBS primetime special, The Pet Project.

MORE: Michael J. Fox shares devastating news during rare public appearance

MORE: Why Michael J. Fox moved away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

"You know that no matter your situation, no matter what you feel, this animal is with you and is connected to you, and you feel. It's a force multiplier."

Michael J. Fox has welcomed a new dog into his life - meet Blue!

"Your instinct when you have a chronic illness is to sometimes isolate and make your world as small as possible so you don't have much to deal with, but a dog will open you up," he added.

When Gus passed away, Michael shared several photos of them together on social media, alongside the message: "Gus — great dog and loyal friend, we'll miss you."

MORE: Michael J. Fox opens up about distressing struggle in rare interview

In August, the star shared a throwback photo of himself and Gus on social media, as he remembered their times together during the summer months. "As we slide into the Dog Days of summer… Missing Gus," he simply wrote.

The Back to the Future actor sadly lost his pet dog Gus in 2021

Blue will no doubt bring Michael and his family a lot of joy, and already has a huge fanbase.

Michael's good friend, Ali Wentworth, wrote: "THIS IS CRAZY NUTS! What a gorgeous girl! Tell her Auntie Ali can't wait to play..." after seeing the first photo, while Julianne Moore wrote: "Oh my gosh! So cute."

Michael's wife, Tracy Pollan, also shared a post about Blue on her own social media. "Best friends," she simply wrote alongside it.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.