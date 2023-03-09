Gemma Atkinson stuns in unseen baby bump photo shared by Gorka Marquez The Strictly Come Dancing couple are due to welcome baby number two

Gemma Atkinson revealed she was left feeling "emotional" after Gorka Marquez paid the sweetest tribute to her in honour of International Women's Day.

Taking to Instagram, the Strictly Come Dancing dancer shared a series of heartwarming snaps of his pregnant fiancee and their daughter Mia - including one unseen photo of the blossoming baby bump from their pregnancy announcement.

"Today and every day I celebrate you. #happyinternationalwomensday you are my everything [heart emoji] @glouiseatkinson," he said in the caption.

Upon seeing the post, Gemma joked: "[Heart emoji] Too hormonal for that [laughing tears emoji]."

Fans rushed to comment on the heartfelt post, with one writing: "Lovely words and lovely photos xx." Another remarked: "I love how much you love them both." A third post read: "It's so beautiful the way you love Gemma."

Gorka shared this heartwarming post of Gemma and Mia

Meanwhile, Gemma paid tribute to the couple's three-year-old daughter Mia. "To my little lady," she wrote. "On this day and everyday. Know your potential is endless, know your worth and know I will ALWAYS have your back. #internationalwomensday."

Gemma, who met professional dancer Gorka on the BBC Ballroom and Latin competition when the former actress competed as a contestant in 2017, announced she is expecting their second child back in January.

"Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year," wrote Gemma alongside an adorable black and white image of the mum-to-be cradling her bump.

She continued: "We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

