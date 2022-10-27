Michael J. Fox reveals heartbreaking side effect of Parkinson's

Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox has had Parkinson's since 1991, and while he is known for his upbeat attitude, the actor recently revealed that 2022 has been particularly trying.

"I broke my cheek, then my hand, then my shoulder, had a replacement shoulder put in and broke my [right] arm, then I broke my elbow," he told People. "I'm 61 years old, and I'm feeling it a little bit more."

While Parkinson's is known to impact movement, the recent bout of injuries was not down to his disease, but because following breaking his hand, he was temporarily unable to use it, which led to balance issues and falls.

Michael says he's on the mend now, and doing his best to prevent future injuries.

"The whole mission is 'don't fall down'. So whatever works to not fall down, whether it's a walker or a wheelchair, a cane, a guy with a belt around my waist holding onto it — I use all those tools," he shared.

Michael J. Fox has suffered a series of injuries in 2022

Of his progress, Michael said: "I'm just getting to where I'm walking steadily again. I think it's cool to walk by myself. It is. It's fantastic."

The star was diagnosed at 29 years old, when he had only just married his wife, Tracy Pollan.

Michael J. Fox with his wife Tracy Pollan

Reflecting on his diagnosis, Michael told CBS Mornings that finding out he had Parkinson's was a challenging and emotional reality.

"Very early in the marriage, she got this dumped on her. And the moment that I told her I was realizing was the last time we cried about it together," he said.

"We haven't cried about Parkinson's since. We've just dealt with it and lived our lives. But we cried about it that first time," Michael recalled to host Nate Burleson.

