Carrie Underwood says her 'heart is so full' during emotional leg of tour The singer has two young sons with husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood is feeling the love during her Denim and Rhinestones tour and expressed her emotions after her recent performance with a heartfelt message.

Taking to Instagram, the American Idol alum proudly shared photos of her impressive show and added a simple message.

Alongside the images, she wrote: "My heart is so full. #DenimAndRhinestonesTour #WashingtonDC #Boston #Newark #NYC," she accompanied the post with a purple heart emoji.

Carrie will be missing her children, Isaiah and Jacob, as well as her husband, Mike Fisher, as she travels across America on tour.

She's spoken in the past about balancing her career and being a mom and confessed, that when she's home at her 400-acre ranch in Tennessee, there's no place she'd rather be.

In fact, if she had it her way, she wouldn't leave her family home. The country superstar previously revealed that she is a homebody who "gets nervous" in group settings, despite being a multi-award winning singer who has toured the world.

Carrie is loving being on tour and thanked her fans for their support

"I don't want to go to restaurants, I don't want to travel. I don't want to go anywhere," she shared with fans during an appearance on Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country.

She continued: "I love being at home. I would literally never leave my house. I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that."

However, she went on to share that her husband of 12 years is an extrovert who encourages her to "interact" with others, and "balances" her out.

Carrie has praised her outgoing husband for balancing her out

"He's got a million friends and we're always hanging out with them. So yeah, I feel like we balance each other out," she added.

"I'm like, 'We don't need to go out all the time,' so I pull him back a little bit. And then he's like, 'We need to go somewhere sometimes. Can we please interact with other people?'"

The two married in 2010 and live an idyllic life at their home in Franklin.

