Melanie Griffith poses for rare family picture with youngest daughter and ex-husband Antonio Banderas

Melanie Griffith reunited with her ex-husband Antonio Banderas and their daughter Stella for a special family dinner, with the actress showing their sweet snap with fans on Instagram.

"Surrounding our Stella with love @stellabanderasgriffith @antoniobanderas," Melanie captioned the picture, which showed Antonio pulling a funny face as Stella, wearing a dark blue sweater, sat cosied between her parents.

Melanie, 65, looked incredible in a black turtleneck sweater, with her blonde hair loose over her shoulders. Antonio, 62, also shared the picture and revealed the threesome had dined at the Beverly Hills Hotel's Polo Lounge.

Melanie, whose mom is Tippi Hedren, and Antonio were married between 1995 and 2006 and welcomed Stella in 1996. Melanie was previously married to Stephen Bauer between 1981 and 1989, and together they share 37-year-old son Alexander.

The Working Girl star was married twice to Don Johnson, between 1976 and 1979, and again between 1989 and 1996. Don and Melanie are parents to actress Dakoka Johnson, 33.

Stella, who was born Stella del Carmen Banderas Griffith, made a legal request to remove Griffith from her last name in 2021. In the paperwork, she said that she simply wanted to "shorten" her moniker.

"As well, I typically do not use 'Griffith' when referring to myself or on documents," she added in the filing reported by Page Six. "So, dropping the name would match my regular use." However she has the word 'Griffith' on her arm.

Melanie's children are all close and their extended family often spend holidays together, with Melanie and Don reuniting for Thanksgiving with Don's now wife, Kelly Phleger.

"A bunch of family moments. Grateful for each one of them. Laughter, memories, and love," the Oscar-nominated actress captioned her set of images, receiving a warm response from her followers.

