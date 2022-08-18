Melanie Griffith's daughter Stella Banderas enjoys bikini-clad vacation with boyfriend The actress shares her daughter with ex-husband Antonio Banderas

Melanie Griffith's daughter, Stella Banderas, turned up the heat during a getaway with her boyfriend - and she looked amazing.

The actress and Eli Meyer were cooling down with a dip in the sea in Nerano, Italy when they were snapped in photos on the Daily Mail.

Stella wowed in a simple black bikini and showed off a tattoo dedicated to her famous mom too.

The inking on her arm simply reads, "Griffith," but is a nod to the Working Girl star.

Stella - who is the daughter of Melanie and her ex-husband, Antonio Banderas - was born Stella del Carmen Banderas Griffith. But in 2021, she made a legal request to remove Griffith from her last name.

In the paperwork, she said that she simply wanted to "shorten" her moniker. "As well, I typically do not use 'Griffith' when referring to myself or on documents," she added in the filing reported by Page Six. "So, dropping the name would match my regular use."

Melanie and Stella are close

Stella is the half-sister of actors Dakota Johnson and Alexander Bauer. Melanie and Antonia were married in 1996 but divorced in 2015. Despite their break-up, they've remained close friends.

Melanie recently celebrated her 65th birthday and looks and feels fantastic. She also revealed how she keeps her body and mind in such tip-top condition.

Melanie and Antonio remained friends after their break up

Taking to her Instagram account in July, Melanie shared several stunning photos that revealed she frequents Vivamayr resort Altaussee in Austria, a "modern and luxurious" health center overlooking Lake Alatussee which promises "relaxation, healing, and well-being".

Posing in a pair of skintight leggings by the lake, Melanie's age-defying appearance was clear to see. "Viva Forever @vivamayraltaussee. This has been the most magical time for me! The Cure is life-changing. I feel rejuvenated, younger, sparkly," she captioned the photos.

We wish we were there!!

