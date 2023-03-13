Pierce Brosnan cuddles up to wife Keely Shaye in radiant beach photo The former James Bond is busy, busy, busy!

Pierce Brosnan is already kicking off the new year with projects galore, and was able to celebrate the wrap of a new one with his loved ones by his side.

The actor took to social media with a selfie beside his wife Keely Shaye Smith, who he has been married to since 2001, on Mullaghderg Beach in Ireland after wrapping filming for his upcoming movie Four Letters of Love.

Pierce and Keely are in Ireland together as he films a new movie

The couple were bundled up for the cold as the sun shone down on them, and they couldn't have looked more radiant as the stunning vistas stretched out behind.

Pierce captioned his photo with: "And that's a wrap! Mullaghderg Beach along the wild Atlantic way. The luck of the Irish was with us as the sun shone upon us during the filming of The Four Letters of Love."

Several of their fans responded simply with heart emojis while one also sweetly commented: "The two of you show everyone how a great marriage works. Love and respect, plus you both look fabulous while doing it!"

Another also gushed: "Love this couple. She's inspiring. True love does exist. Here's to another 30 years," while a third added: "Nice shot of you two!" The pair are also parents to sons Dylan, 26, and Paris, 22, who you can check out a glimpse of in the clip below.

Irish romance Four Letters of Love, which is being helmed by Let Me Go director Polly Steele, will star Pierce and Helena Bonham Carter.

The film is based on the bestselling novel by Irish writer Niall Williams and sees the pair play the parents of star-crossed lovers.

Producers Debbie Gray and Douglas Cummins spoke to Variety about the project, with Debbie saying: "A seminal piece of Irish literature and I couldn't be more pleased with the cast and creative team that have joined us on this journey.”

Helena Bonham Carter stars alongside the actor in the Irish romance

Douglas added: "Niall Williams' debut novel is beguiling, and utterly irresistible, and it's an enormous privilege to be transposing it to the screen so that new audiences can join the scores of existing fans from many countries across the world who have already succumbed to its countless charms and delights."

