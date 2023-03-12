'Thrilled' Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds dote on newborn baby as they mark joint celebration at home The A list couple welcomed their fourth child earlier in the year

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have many reasons to be on cloud nine right now, not least because they recently welcomed their fourth child into their family.

And on Thursday, the celebrity couple had another reason to smile - involving their respective companies, Betty Buzz and Aviation American Gin.

While the doting parents stayed home to look after their newborn on the night of the launch, a special event was held in New York City seeing both Blake and Ryan's drinks brands come together to mark British Airways and American Airlines' Bridge Bar - a first of its kind.

The news was shared on both Betty Buzz and Aviation American Gin's Instagram pages, with the caption: "Now boarding: @bettybuzz & @aviationgin at the @british_airways & @americanair Bridge Bar in the Greenwich Lounge at JFK Terminal 8."

This Bridge Bar is located in the newly renovated British Airways and American Airlines Terminal 8 at JFK airport, and offers a range of cocktails created from both Ryan and Blake's drinks brands.

The American actress - who founded non-alcoholic mixer brand, Betty Buzz, in 2021 - said: "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the entire British Airways and American Airlines crew, as we celebrate the opening of this beautiful new lounge."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' drinks brands have teamed up!

Blake and Ryan have been keeping low profiles since the arrival of their fourth baby, and are yet to reveal the gender or name.

The A-list couple - who are also parents to eight-year-old James, six-year-old Inez, and three-year-old Betty - revealed the arrival of their latest child in the most subtle way earlier in the year.

Blake had shared a photo of herself on Instagram, showing the A Simple Favor actress visibly without her baby bump, alluding in her caption that it was a recent snap and that she had "been busy."

Ryan was asked about his fourth child during an appearance at the CNBC's Power Lunch just after the Super Bowl.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stayed at home for the unveil to look after their newborn

When asked about the gender of their baby, all the actor had to say with a laugh was: "I'm not telling, this ain't a birth announcement."

The actor has definitely been just as dedicated to keeping his children out of the spotlight as Blake has, despite his constant presence on social media.

Blake Lively when she was pregnant with her fourth child

Speaking of life at home since, he continued: "It's a zoo over here. This is my office here. To be honest, I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here."

He added: "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. If we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."

