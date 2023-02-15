Pierce Brosnan reveals sweetest detail about his wedding to Keely Shaye Smith The James Bond star married his wife in 2001

Pierce Brosnan makes no secret of the fact that he is still completely head over heels in love with his wife.

The James Bond actor married Keely Shaye Smith back in 2001 and frequently shares loving tributes in her honour with his fans online.

This week, Pierce shared a touching story regarding their wedding – and sparked quite a reaction amongst his followers.

The Irish actor posted a screenshot from his 1984 movie Remington Steele before revealing a stunning coincidence.

He explained: "The producers were worried that with the Olympics being held in LA that year, it would create havoc for shooting our show as we were always on location for each episode. From downtown LA to Cucamonga from Hancock Park to the Queen Mary, we travelled each and every day. I had a black Corvette and I would head out early in the morning with my Thomas guide beside me trying to figure out how to get to the location.

"So when the Olympics came into town we took the show to Europe. We picked up a crew in Ireland shot a two hour show there then onto France and to Malta."

Pierce continued: "This photo was taken at Ashford Castle, I have no idea what the scene was about. But I loved my Louis Copeland bespoke suit of Irish tweed. I still have it…of course it doesn't fit.

"Little did I know that one day I would get married to my darling love Keely Shaye in Ashford Castle… August 4th 2001.

"Remington Steele was one of the greatest gifts in my life. It brought me to America. I came for two weeks got a job, and stayed a lifetime."

Pierce's fans adored the trip down memory lane. "I LOVED Remington Steele!!" one told the star while a second echoed: "Now that's a show I'd love to see coming back... absolutely loved it."

Pierce and Keely have been together since they met in 1994, when the actor met journalist Keely at a party in Cabo San Lucas a year before he made his Bond debut in Golden Eye.

Speaking of their meeting, Pierce later told People he couldn't get enough of Keely from the moment he laid eyes on her.

"Wherever I went in the world I missed her, and I'd send her tickets to come so we could be together. We just seemed to fit," he said, adding: "I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good."

