Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely look so in love in romantic date night photo James Bond star Pierce Brosnan married Keely in 2001

Pierce Brosnan has been married to wife Keely Shaye Smith for over 20 years, and their love for one another hasn't dimmed at all during that time.

On Thursday, the pair were snapped after they had enjoyed a romantic dinner together with some friends at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California. The loved-up pair walked hand-in-hand with one another as they exited the eatery before heading for a nearby waiting car.

WATCH: Pierce Brosnan teams up with son for important cause

Loading the player...

Pierce looked just as suave as his alter ego, James Bond, as he styled out a grey ensemble paired with black shoes.

Keely was also dressed to impress as she wore a black shirt with a glistening skirt. She paired her outfit with a pair of black shores and a dazzling emerald necklace.

READ: Pierce Brosnan inundated with praise as he teases new career pivot

The pair's night out comes shortly after the pair celebrated their son, Dylan's 27th birthday, and they released a celebratory photo to mark the occasion.

The pair walked hand-in-hand after their dinner

"Happy Birthday (weekend) to my kind, creative, and talented son @dylan_brosnan [birthday cake emoji We love you with all our hearts," Keely captioned a series of photos featuring the model.

Other pictures included one of Dylan posing with his younger brother, 21-year-old Paris, and their proud parents.

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Adorable photo! They grow up too fast!! Happy birthday Dylan!" Another said: "What a beautiful family." A third post read: "Such a lovely family."

The couple married in 2001

Pierce and Keely have been happily married since 2001, with Pierce frequently sharing loving tributes to his wife on social media. He also has a son with late first wife Cassandra Harris, who he married in December 1980, named Sean, who was born on 13 September 1983 and later became an actor.

DETAILS: Pierce Brosnan's sons Dylan and Paris make rare revelation about relationship with famous dad

PHOTOS: Pierce Brosnan celebrates baby news with his family

Pierce adopted Chris and his sister Charlotte – Cassandra's children – following the death of their father Dermot in 1986.

Tragically, both Cassandra and Charlotte lost their lives to ovarian cancer; Cassandra was 43 when she passed away in 1991 while Charlotte died from the same disease at the age of 41 on 28 June 2013.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.