7 times Emily Andre twinned with stepdaughter Princess Peter Andre's daughter takes after her stepmum in the style stakes

Peter Andre and his wife Emily have been together for 11 years, with the 33-year-old doctor a constant in the lives of Pete's children, Princess and Junior.

Emily and Pete's kids undoubtedly have a strong bond, with Emily saying of her approach to step-parenting: "For me, I tend to leave the disciplining up to Pete and often I feel like a big sister, which works really well for us."

Emily's role as a big sister figure to Princess makes sense, seeing as the 15-year-old certainly takes style advice from her chic stepmother, following in her fashion footsteps in the outfits she chooses for red carpet events as well as how she styles her hair.

Read on to see Emily and Princess Andre's best twinning moments.

Princess and Emily's cut-out dresses

During a family holiday, Princess and Emily Andre both wore cut-out dresses, proving they're truly in sync style-wise. Emily chose a maxi-dress style in orange, while Princess went for a nude dress.

Emily and Princess' summer holiday pose

Taken during their 2023 trip to Dubai, Emily and Princess larked around on the sand dunes, pulling the exact same pose.

Emily and Princess' halter neck dresses

Princess and Emily both opted for striking halter neck dresses for the Pride of Britain awards, accentuating their slender shoulders. Emily went for full on sparkle, while Princess opted for a midnight blue dress in the same silhouette.

Princess and Emily's sophisticated red dresses

For the Caudwell Children's ball, Princess and Emily both wore elegant red dresses, with their hair swept off their faces. Emily opted for a strappy number, while Princess chose an off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh split.

Emily and Princess' matching Christmas pyjamas

Proving they're not all about the glamour, Princess and Emily posed in super cute matching Christmas pyjamas for a family photo. So cosy!

Princess and Emily's twinning hair

Princess is known for her super-curly blonde hair, but when she straightens her locks, it looks remarkably similar to Emily's trademark poker-straight, ultra-long mane.

Princess and Emily's summer dresses

Emily and Princess have been twinning since Princess was tiny, with this throwback snap of them both in easy, lightweight summer dresses proving that Emily has always been an inspiration to the youngster.

