Faith Hill's daughter Gracie makes teary confession for very unexpected reason

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie took to Instagram to share an emotional post on Thursday, but her famous parents need not worry that she's feeling down.

Despite claiming that she'd cried eight times, the 25-year-old wasn't upset – instead, she was overwhelmed with joy, for a totally relatable reason. Watch the video to find out what got Gracie so emotional.

Gracie is currently in Europe with her best friend, with the duo treating themselves to a high-end meal in London. In her Instagram post, Gracie documented the dinner with a video giving fans a glimpse into the various decadent courses.

Alongside the video, Gracie wrote: "The best meal I've ever had. I will never forget it!!!!!! Thank you to my bestie for bringing me to this truly immaculate and unforgettable meal, it was sublime. I definitely cried at least six to eight times."

Gracie McGraw and her friend are currently touring Europe

Gracie's sister Audrey McGraw clearly supported her sibling's declaration of appreciation, simply commenting: "Yesss" on the enthusiastic post.

Following her time in London, Gracie went on to visit Paris, sharing a selection of gorgeous snaps from the French city.

Gracie McGraw shared selfies from her time in Paris

Despite currently flitting around Europe, Gracie is based in New York in a fantastic apartment she recently moved into, and has expressed an interest in entering the music industry just like her parents.

Gracie McGraw lives in New York

Gracie's sisters, Audrey, 21, and Maggie, 24, also live in New York, while their parents reside in Nashville, in a five-bedroom, ten-bathroom home which has 22,460-square-foot of space. According tostatista.com, the average US home is around 2,261 square feet, meaning their pad is ten times the size!

The outside of the property is just as impressive and resembles a national park more than a garden.

