Faith Hill's rarely-seen daughter Maggie fights back against ongoing issue alongside famous mom The country star shares three daughters with Tim McGraw

Faith Hill is a doting mom to three grown-up daughters - and she's supporting them and their passions.

The country star recently co-hosted a high-profile climate change event at the United Nations in New York City, with her daughter Maggie McGraw, 24, who studied Sustainability Science and Practice at Stanford University.

Maggie - who is notoriously private - is incredibly passionate about climate change, and ahead of the event - which was also co-hosted by activist Sophia Kianni - she shared a passionate message on social media.

VIDEO: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's incredible love story

Loading the player...

It read: "Really looking forward to my conversation with @faithhill and @sophiakianni at the @unitednations tomorrow.

"The health of our planet—especially the ocean—is integral to everyday life for so many people. It's not yet too late to join the conversation because climate action is ALWAYS timely.

MORE: Tim McGraw's model daughter wows in crop top in new mirror selfie

READ: Audrey McGraw looks identical to mom Faith Hill with bold new transformation

"Thank you @una.usa for the opportunity."

Faith Hill's daughter Maggie joined her at a recent talk about climate change at the United Nations

Faith - who has a close bond with her middle daughter - also shared a message on her own Instagram account. It read: "My love for nature has always been practical. To my family in Mississippi, understanding weather patterns was integral to our everyday lives.

"This is a routine that’s getting harder and harder with #climatechange negatively impacting the planet and the people that rely on it. Action is long overdue and I can’t stand on the sidelines anymore.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter's PCOS diagnosis - all we know

READ: Faith Hill's daughter's 'hot' new look is a hit with fans - see photos

"I'm excited to join my daughter, @maggieemcgraw at the @unitednations this Friday to discuss climate action. Thanks, @una.usa and @sophiakianni for the opportunity. It's not too late to join the conversation."

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw with their two youngest daughters Maggie and Audrey

Faith shares Maggie, along with daughters Gracie, 25, and Audrey, 21, with husband Tim McGraw.

Tim previously opened up about his family unit while talking to Country Countdown USA too.

He said: "I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says." He also opened up about his children's close bond. "Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different," he said.

READ: Tim McGraw reveals traumatic injury at the hands of wife Faith Hill

"They're so individual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.