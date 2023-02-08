Gracie McGraw turns heads in zip-up leather bodysuit with a twist The Broadway star is the oldest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Gracie McGraw has become a star in her own right - and the oldest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw certainly knows how to turn heads!

MORE: Kelly Ripa reacts to Live! co-star's long-awaited baby news

The 25-year-old Broadway sensation took to Instagram this week to share a series of photos of herself wearing a zip-up leather bodysuit, teamed with a scarf and oversized sunglasses.

Gracie posed outside on her apartment's rooftop in New York City - the place she's called home for the last year.

VIDEO: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's love story

Loading the player...

The singer moved to the Big Apple to pursue a career on the stage, and has found success on Broadway as a result.

MORE: Simon Cowell shares very rare photos of son Eric during sweet outing – and he's so grown up

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's daughter reveals future plans after T.J. Holmes affair

The star's younger sister Audrey McGraw, 21, is also living in the city, and the pair often meet up.

Tim and Faith are also parents to 24-year-old daughter Maggie McGraw, who keeps a lower profile, having recently graduated from Stanford University.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie has a fabulous sense of style!

Gracie's famous parents are incredibly proud of her and often pay tribute to her on social media, praising her singing talents.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola set to start new chapter in life - and it's bittersweet

MORE: NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah's next project following cancelation revealed

Tim and Faith raised their three daughters in Nashville, and still live in their family home.

When the celebrity couple were made empty nesters, Tim opened up about the change to their family's dynamic in a rare interview with People.

He said: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Faith and Tim with their three daughters - Gracie, Maggie and Audrey

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

MORE: Who will be David Muir's new 20/20 replacement following Amy Robach's exit?

READ: Audrey McGraw is so stylish in latest modeling photos

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom." Tim previously opened up about his family unit while talking to Country Countdown USA too.

Faith and Tim live in Nashville

He said: "I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says." He also opened up about his children's close bond. "Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different," he said.

MORE: Inside Faith Hill & Tim McGraw's youngest daughter Audrey's mindblowing NYC apartment

READ: Faith Hill's daughter's 'hot' new look is a hit with fans - see photos

"They're so individual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.