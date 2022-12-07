Strictly star Vito Coppola's co-star romance revealed amid Molly Rainford dating rumours

Many a celebrity has met their partner on the set of Strictly Come Dancing and one of this year's new professional dancers, Vito Coppola, is no exception.

The Italian champion lifted the glitter ball trophy in his home country last year, and also won the love of his celebrity partner, pop singer Arisa.

Their romance was short-lived, however, and by the time Vito started Strictly, he was a single man. Recently, rumours have swirled that he might be dating another of his co-stars, 21-year-old Molly Rainford.

Photos from a cast night out show the pair walking close together and Molly pouted her lips at Vito, who is paired with Fleur East on this year's show.

She's not the only beautiful blonde that the dancer has been rumoured to share a connection with – he previously appeared to have a great relationship on social media with fellow Strictly star Luba Mushtuk.

The 30-year-old has not made any comment about who he might be dating, preferring to keep any news to himself for now.

Vito is dancing with single Fleur East

Molly, meanwhile, is dancing alongside Carlos Gu and the pair survived the dance-off at the weekend for an incredible fourth time.

The star paid tribute to her partner in a kind-hearted message following the show. It read: "Carlos, I'm so proud of us, whichever way we did it we're officially semi-finalists. I couldn't do any of this week after week without you, you're amazing! Thank you for being YOU!"

Molly is paired with Carlos Gu

In a separate tweet, she wrote: "I'm feeling so blessed to still be in this competition. Thank you to everyone who did vote and support us, I couldn't be more grateful and thank you to the judges for keeping my @bbcstrictly dream alive for another week."

Fans took to the comments to share their support for the singer, with one person tweeting: "Loved your dance so much, my favourite of the night!!!"

