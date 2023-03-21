﻿

Jane McDonald dazzles in plunging floor-length gown

The Channel 5 presenter took a trip down memory lane

Loose Women star Jane McDonald boasts an enviably chic wardrobe teeming with spellbinding pieces. And on Monday, she showcased her flawless style yet again in a series of jaw-dropping throwback snaps.

Taking to Instagram, the 59-year-old delighted her fanbase with a carousel of photographs taken during her 2021 tour.

Jane looked mesmerising in the photos wearing a plethora of unique outfits including a glitzy red gown, a statement silver number and the most stunning fishtail gown complete with a voluminous feather boa cape.

She wore her chocolate tresses in perfectly coiffed waves and added some extra pizazz to her outfit with a pair of glittering earrings. As for makeup, the You're My World hitmaker opted for a timeless red lip, a matching red manicure and a smokey taupe eye look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jane looked radiant

Sharing the snapshots with her loyal fans, Jane included the caption: "Flashback to my 2021 tour! After a challenging year for us all, it was fabulous to be back on tour and see you all again."

She continued: "I had such a fantastic time performing all the fan favourites and the new material from my newly released Let The Light In album. It was just brilliant! #Tour #uktour."

Fans adored Jane's fashion throwback, with one writing: "A ray of sunshine during a tough time for us all," while a second chimed in: "Looking so glamorous Jane."

"So talented, and as always you look amazing Jane," remarked a third, and a fourth added: "It was an amazing show and very emotional."

Ed passed away from lung cancer

Jane's heartwarming post comes after the songstress shared a very candid glimpse inside her life away from the spotlight. In a new interview, Jane opened up about the heartbreaking loss of her fiancé Ed Rothe. 

Speaking to Yours magazine, she said: "I went through a very dark and painful time losing both him and my mother just beforehand, but the sun is now beginning to shine for me again".

She went on to say: "I had the best. And I was blessed. I'm not saying forever [but] it's time for me. And it's time to heal."

