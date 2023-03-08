Jane McDonald flooded with support as she discusses 'dark and painful time' and whether she'll find love again The former Loose Women star opened up

Jane McDonald has been having a busy time lately, and recently took to social media to share an exciting update about her latest filming trip.

The singer and actress has also experienced her share of sorrow, though, including losing her beloved mum and her fiancé Ed Roche within a couple of years of each other.

In a new interview, the star opened up about how she got through her most difficult days and discussed whether she's ready to date again following her sad loss, which she talked about when she returned to Loose Women...

Speaking to Yours magazine, Jane thanked her fans for helping her survive her grief, saying that on tour, she knew that many of her fans had been through something similar "so I was singing for them, too".

She also said that her friends had been a big source of support after Ed's death in March 2021, adding: "I went through a very dark and painful time losing both him and my mother just beforehand, but the sun is now beginning to shine for me again".

While Jane has more thrilling travel plans up her sleeve, and will be celebrating her 60th birthday next month, she is not yet seeking out another relationship.

The couple had planned to marry

The star expressed: "I had the best. And I was blessed. I'm not saying forever [but] it's time for me. And it's time to heal".

Jane previously told the Mirror that Ed's proposal was very emotional, saying: "Suddenly, Ed cleared his throat and put his hand in his pocket, 'Jane, you are definitely the one for me, and I should have done this 26 years ago. Will you marry me?'"

Jane thanked fans and friends for helping with her grief

"I was so overwhelmed that I started crying. Then Ed started crying! People around us were mortified - thinking we'd split up," Jane admitted.

While the couple sadly never tied the knot, Jane was previously married twice, including to her former manager, who she candidly admitted left the marriage for the sake of her career.

