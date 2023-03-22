Seal shares adorable photo of 'my boy' that gets fans talking British singer Seal shares four children with his ex-wife Heidi Klum

Seal is a doting father to four children, but during the week it was a different member of his family that he ended up leaving a cute message for.

The 'Kiss from a Rose' hitmaker shared a loving tribute to his adorable pet Labrador in a serene black-and-white photo. In the snap, the pup had its best puppy-dog eyes on display as it stared wistfully into the camera. In the background was the singer's other Labrador, although she wasn't as interested in the camera as she looked off into the distance.

In his caption, Seal simply wrote: "My boy and his sister," adding a couple of heart emojis and a hand gesture.

Seal shared a gorgeous photo of his canine companions

His followers fell for the heart-melting image, as one enthused: "Nothing like coming home to a Labrador," and a second added: "They are adorable and [dogs] come as one of the best gift of life."

A third noted: "Nothing like doggie," while a fourth called the duo a pair of "bodyguards".

Although Seal's prized pooches clearly occupy a special part in his life, he still dotes on his children, and earlier in the month he opened up about his adopted daughter, Leni.

Speaking to E News, the 60-year-old explained: "I'm so proud of everything that Leni has done. But I'm more proud of everything that she is.

"She walks through life with this type of humility that allows her to move so gracefully through it all and she has an innate understanding of people in general and people's feelings. So I'm kind of more impressed with everything that she is."

He also added that his daughter could do "no wrong" in his eyes.

Seal hinted at problems when he spoke to US Weekly in 2021 about co-parenting their four children: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork," he said. "If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it is really easy and that's not a real challenge at all."

Seal is a proud dad to Leni

He continued: "But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces." Seal then shocked when he admitted: "I never had that teamwork [with Heidi]. We never had teamwork."

DISCOVER: How Heidi Klum's ex-husband Seal goes out of his way to protect their children

Heidi reiterated Seal's comments when she spoke to the Express and said co-parenting with "someone you're not with anymore" isn't "all rosy".

