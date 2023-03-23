Coldplay's Chris Martin makes rare comment about girlfriend Dakota Johnson

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has kept his romance with actress Dakota Johnson firmly out of the limelight, but made a rare and surprising comment about his love this week.

Speaking on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, the 46-year-old singer was asked how he has made his shows more accessible for deaf or hearing-impaired fans and Chris revealed he has Dakota to thank for one clever new idea.

Chris spoke on Conan O'Brien's podcast

"They are called SubPacs. Dakota, my partner, gave me one as a gift because she saw someone online experiencing whatever they are experiencing with this—it’s kind of like body armor —you put it on and plug it in and it connects to the bass," he said.

The singer revealed that Dakota told him, 'You should use this somehow,' adding: "So, we started using it and it’s been so amazing and it should get better and better.

"We have ten or twenty now—every night—of those packs and so if you’re hearing-impaired we have an area where we have a [ASL] signer, and you put on the pack and you can feel the show."

"We want our concerts to be accessible to everyone, and for everyone to have the best possible experience," the band revealed in August 2022 sharing the news of the addition to the tour.

The device 'deliver deeply immersive and nuanced bass'

The device is a "patented tactile audio platform that combines hardware, software and advanced materials to deliver deeply immersive and nuanced bass with far more resolution and range than traditional speakers and headphones".

Musician Finneas, the brother of Billie Eilish, also uses one on stage.

Chris and Dakota, 33, have been notoriously private about their personal life but they began dating in December 2017. There has been plenty of speculation that they're engaged, but neither have confirmed, despite a pretty fancy piece of bling appearing on her ring finger.

Dakota and Chris have been dating since 2017

Dakota also helps Chris to co-parent his two children, Apple, 18 and 16-year-old son Moses, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow whom he separated from in 2014.

"Chris and I committed to putting them first and that's harder than it looks," Oscar-winner Gwyneth once shared during the virtual interview on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"Because some days, you really don't want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from. But if you're committed to having family dinner, then you do it. And you take a deep breath, and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact, and you smile, and you hug, and you make a joke, and you just recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster."

