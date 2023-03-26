Kelly Clarkson sparks major fan reaction with cryptic message

Kelly Clarkson has sparked a major reaction from fans after posting a cryptic message to her social media pages.

The singer took to Twitter to share a post made up of just emojis: a red wine emoji followed by a broken heart and a sunshine emoji. She also added the three symbols to the end of her Twitter username, as well as screenshotting the tweet and posting it to Instagram.

Kelly's post sent her fans into a frenzy, with many speculating in the comments section that her new album is finally on its way.

🍷💔☀️ — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) March 25, 2023

Kelly shared a cryptic post to her social media pages

One person wrote: "DROP THE ALBUM AHHH," while another added: "The album's coming!!!"

One fan pointed out that Kelly previously used the three emojis to describe her upcoming album during an episode of her daytime program on NBC, The Kelly Clarkson Show. "On the @kellyclarksonshow a while back she said these are the three emojis that describe her next album... IT'S FINALLY HERE! TIME FOR A NEW KELLY ERA," they wrote, while another person added: "That's how she described her album! I'm ready for this new Kelly era!!! Let's go!"

Back in September last year, Kelly announced that she would be releasing new music, telling Variety that her upcoming songs were inspired by the emotional journey she went through during her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares two children, River Rose, eight, and Remington Alexander, six.

"When my ex and I first separated, there were many emotions. It was hard," the 40-year-old said at the time. "My producer and I were laughing yesterday because I was like, 'Remember that time we wrote, like, 25 songs in a week?' A lot of those are the ones that are on the album.

Kelly's new album is set to be released this year

"I literally wrote most of these almost two years ago. Then I told my label, 'I can't talk about this until I've gone through it,' and it's just taken some time to do that. That's one of the reasons we've done a lot of Christmas stuff the past two years — because I was like, 'Well, that’s happy!'"

Speaking about her album in a post to Instagram back in January, she seemingly referenced her divorce. Addressing fans, she said: "I'm going to be really honest with you, it took a minute for me to be able to release this album, because I just had to be over it, through it, like all around it. I had to get past it, in order to talk about it."

