Kelly Clarkson on baby number three - everything The Voice star has said The Kelly Clarkson Show host has two children with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is a loving mom to her two children, River, eight, and Remington, six, who she shares with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

In the past, Kelly opened up about how she and her husband (who had two children from a previous marriage to whom Kelly became a stepmom) believed looking after four children was enough.

But following the Thankful artist's divorce from Brandon in 2021, some fans have wondered whether The Voice star might reconsider whether she might want to have a third child.

Kelly with her children River and Remington

While interviewing Gordan Ramsay on her talk show in 2020, the successful host admitted: "I so want another child, [but] my husband is like: 'No! We have four!'" suggesting it might have been Brandon's decision stopping her from having another child.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson admits she didn't want kids until she met former stepkids with Brandon Blackstock

However, at the time Kelly seemed to stress her comments were not serious. The 40-year-old went on to explain to the celebrity chef that she was just getting "baby fever" from him showing her his 13-month-old son earlier in the show during their virtual interview.

In fact, Kelly has been open in the past about how she definitely does not want to carry another child. Speaking on SiriusXM in 2016, she revealed that while she was carrying her second child: "I was like, ‘You are getting fixed, this will never happen to me again.'"

Kelly has opened up about having a third child several times

Kelly's desire to avoid another pregnancy comes from the health problems and horrendous morning sickness she experienced while carrying both of her children.

"I had horrible pregnancies, I was hospitalized," she once recalled while hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022. The singer also alluded to her tumultuous pregnancies during an interview with CBS This Morning back in 2015 while she was still pregnant with Remington. "I have to get IVs and fluids because I get so dehydrated," she revealed. "It's really bad."

It was the same during her first pregnancy, of which she said: "I'm not even kidding. It's so bad. It's so bad. It's, like… You're not attractive when you're pregnant. Everybody tells you [that] you glow and your hair is pretty and your nails are pretty – that is total [expletive]!"

Kelly with her fellow The Voice coaches

Following her two difficult pregnancies, Kelly maintained during an appearance on The View in 2017 that she "would never, ever" get pregnant again, explaining: "It's just my body... I'm not meant to be pregnant!"

However, the singer did also stress how crucial it is that people don't view her negative feelings about her pregnancies as negative reflections on having had her children.

READ: Kelly Clarkson details why her divorce delayed her new album

"I love them, I don't want that to come off wrong!" she told The View hosts. She added: "I know a lot of people have trouble having children; I never want to come off -- I'm not ungrateful for it."

Kelly loves children and might consider a third child

Of course, Kelly's reasons for avoiding a third pregnancy don't completely rule out the chance of her choosing to have another child in the future. While interviewing Khloe Kardashian on her show in 2022, the Since U Been Gone singer explained she was grateful for the attention the reality TV star had given to the option of surrogacy following her choice to welcome her second child via surrogacy that year.

SEE: Exclusive: Country music star Brett Eldredge addresses Kelly Clarkson dating rumors

Plus, Kelly mentioned during her appearance on The View in 2017 that her sister, who "handled pregnancy great" herself, has offered to act as a surrogate if she does want to have another child.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.