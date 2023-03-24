Kelly Clarkson's show brings fans to tears with emotional tribute following sudden death The Kelly Clarkson Show paid tribute to Lance Reddick ahead of his last interview

The Kelly Clarkson Show left viewers in tears after it paid an emotional tribute to Lance Reddick ahead of his appearance on the show on Thursday, which was filmed before his sudden death.

Before the popular show began, a photo of Lance was displayed on screen alongside a tear-jerking message, which you can read in the video below. The John Wick actor appeared in the pre-taped segment opposite co-stars Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane, in what has become one of his final interviews before he passed away on March 17 aged 60.

WATCH: The Kelly Clarkson Show's tribute to Lance Reddick

After sharing a clip on Instagram of Lance discussing his close bond with his co-stars, fans raced to share their condolences and praise the show's moving tribute to the late actor.

Alongside three crying face emojis, one replied: "So sad great tribute @kellyclarksonshow RIP."

A second said: "Nice tribute to him at the start of the show." A third added: "What a loss. So sad. Great actor. R.I.P. Lance."

Following Lance's death, the NBC program's official social media accounts made sure to acknowledge the devastating loss before it aired its recent episode.

Lance appeared on the show before his death

"We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Lance Reddick following the taping of today's episode," the statement read. "Our hearts go out to Lance's loved ones and the entire @JohnWickMovie family. Join us today as we celebrate and honor his memory."

Lance was in the middle of conducting press week interviews for John Wick: Chapter 4 when he died. His rep at Portrait PR confirmed the news at the time in a statement to People, which read in part: "Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes."

The actor died aged 60

"He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick. Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family's privacy at this time."

Keanu and John Wick director Chad Stahelski also shared a joint statement, telling the publication: "We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with.

"Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

