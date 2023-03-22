Gwen Stefani's family plans with Blake Shelton following star's upcoming departure from The Voice The No Doubt singer got married to the country star in 2021

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have a lot to thank The Voice for, as it was the very show they met on back in 2014.

Seven years later and the couple tied the knot after a five-year romance - which you can relive in the video below - and things have never been better.

Blake is set to leave The Voice after 23 seasons at the end of this series, and has opened up about his plans with Gwen and their family.

The star is a doting stepfather to Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, and wants to be there for them more.

"I try to limit it [being on the road] as much as I can, because the whole reason I'm even stepping away from The Voice is so I can just be there more, and that's what I'm gonna do," he maintained while recently talking to Entertainment Tonight backstage at Birmingham, Alabama, while on his recent Back to the Honky Tonk tour.

He added that it was "terrible" being long-distanced from his family. "Right now, they're having bad storms back in California, and I hate not being there," he said.

The singer endearingly added: "Not that anything bad is happening... but I know they're kind of freaked out and it'd be nice to be home."

Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice at the end of this season

On being a stepfather, Blake previously told People: "If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life.

"For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again." The country star has also got candid about how it's not always easy being a stepparent.

"There's definitely nothing easy about it," he said during an interview on radio show The Ride with Kimo & Heather in 2021.

"I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot in 2021

He continued: "I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am," he continued.

"Especially, you know, now that we're five years into this thing, I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

