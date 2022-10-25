Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice and who could replace him?

Blake Shelton: Why is he leaving The Voice and who could replace him?

Fans of The Voice have been left shocked at the news Blake Shelton is to leave the singing competition next year.

The country music star, 46, revealed in a statement that the upcoming 23rd season of the NBC show - airing in spring 2023 - would be his last as a coach.

WATCH: Watch Gwen Stefani serenade husband Blake Shelton live on stage for special celebration

Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice?

Blake - who is married to Gwen Stefani - explained his departure in an Instagram post on 11 October. He wrote: “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

The star continued: “I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers - the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.

Blake is married to fellow coach Gwen Stefani

“Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

Blake is currently appearing on the 22nd season of the show alongside Camila Cabello and John Legend, as well as Stefani. He has been a coach on the show since its launch in 2011, with Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green.

Who could replace Blake Shelton?

For his final season, Blake will be a coach alongside Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan. It is yet to be announced who could fill his shoes, but the star himself previously gave a hint as to who he’d like to see in his place.

The star has revealed his pick to replace him is David Lee Roth

Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment in 2017, he said that Van Halen vocalist David Lee Roth would be an asset to the series. He explained: “We need somebody that's, like, going to come in swinging. So, I'm gonna say David Lee Roth!...I want to see that! Come on! Let's get Dave in here.”

